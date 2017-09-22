NSA Doval's 'double squeeze' strategy will never succeed: Pakistan

United Nations: Pakistan on Friday said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's "offensive defense and double squeeze" strategy to make India a regional hegemon will never succeed.

Exercising its right to reply in the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan said it is "unfortunate" that India has chosen to criticise the statement of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Kashmir "which reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the oppressed and suffering people" of the Valley.

"The strategy offensive defense and double squeeze floated blatantly by NSA Doval which India believes can make it a regional hegemon can never succeed," Tipu Usman, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, said.

"Indian operators of mayhem and terror such as commander Jadav caught red-handed in Pakistan while spreading sabotage, terrorism and espionage can never fulfill Indian dreams, which will remain just that dreams," Pakistan said.

The diplomat said the "plight" of Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian security forces is being documented by the international community and rights organisations.

He said the people of Kashmir look towards the international community especially members of the UN Security Council to deliver on their pledge to hold a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN's auspices, to enable them to decide their future.

"Let me reemphasise and reject any misconceptions that India may have wished to create. India is responsible for undermining regional peace and stability," he said.

The Pakistani diplomat alleged that due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Indian forces on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir at least 10 civilians including many women have lost their lives on the Pakistan side.

"The shelling continues unabated, a sad reminder of Indian intransigence and stubbornness. This too shall fail," said the Pakistani diplomat.

Exercising its right to reply after Pakistan PM raked up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, India called Pakistan a "terroristan" and said it has become "a geography synonymous with terror" with a flourishing "industry" producing and exporting global terrorism.

Abbasi accused India of indulging in terror activities against his country and warned of a "matching response" if it "ventures across the LoC" or acts upon its "doctrine of limited war against Pakistan."

He urged the United Nations to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir, as he claimed that the struggle of the people in the region is being "brutally suppressed" by India.