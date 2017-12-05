हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

NSG Commando commits suicide after shooting wife, sister-in-law

A National Security Guard (NSG) commando reportedly committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law in Manesar on Tuesday morning.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 05, 2017, 13:16 PM IST
Comments |
NSG Commando commits suicide after shooting wife, sister-in-law
Representational image of an NSG Commando.

New Delhi: A National Security Guard (NSG) commando reportedly committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law in Manesar on Tuesday morning.

ACP (Manesar) Dharamvir confirmed that the NSG commando shot his wife and sister-in-law before taking his own life. While the motive has not yet been ascertained, the two women have been admitted to a hospital.

NSG is India's elite special forces unit under Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for providing security cover to VIPs and to combat terrorism-related threats. Any incident within any of its camps, therefore, are considered extremely serious.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as and when more details are available)

Tags:
National Security GuardNSGManesar
Next
Story

Rafia Naaz, Muslim girl who teaches yoga, alleges threat to life

Trending