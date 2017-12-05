NSG Commando commits suicide after shooting wife, sister-in-law

New Delhi: A National Security Guard (NSG) commando reportedly committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law in Manesar on Tuesday morning.

ACP (Manesar) Dharamvir confirmed that the NSG commando shot his wife and sister-in-law before taking his own life. While the motive has not yet been ascertained, the two women have been admitted to a hospital.

NSG is India's elite special forces unit under Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for providing security cover to VIPs and to combat terrorism-related threats. Any incident within any of its camps, therefore, are considered extremely serious.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as and when more details are available)