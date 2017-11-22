NSG commandos may be trained to counter lone wolf Islamic State attack on Kumbh Mela

The National Security Guard (NSG) is planning to train their commandos exclusively to deal with lone wolf terror attacks using vehicles at public places. The elite security force has taken this decision in the wake of some recent incidents across the world where terrorists used vehicles to mow down people at crowded places.

According to sources, the NSG is likely to send their commandos to European countries to get training to deal with lone wolf attacks.

This comes amid Indian authorities fearing a possible attack by the Islamic State on places of religious significance like Kumbh Mela.

Following a 10-minute audio clip, released recently, which talked of Las Vegas-like terror attack on Kumbh Mela and Thirssur Pooram, Indian agencies have said that the threats cannot be ruled out, conceding that they need to prepare to counter any such eventuality.

Earlier this month, the audio clip was released in Malayalam and it warned of lone wolf terror attack by the Islamic State in the country in the days to come.

The male voice in the audio clip quoted verses from the Quran while warning of the attack. It is believed to be the 50th such clip from Daulatul Islam - a regional IS outfit.

The clip also made clear references to the Las Vegas shooting where several innocent people were killed at a music concert.

“You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife,” the male voice in the clip had said.

In Las Vegas, a “lone wolf” gunman carried out America’s deadliest mass shooting in a meticulously planned attack at a festival crowd of 22,000 recently.

Kerala Police sources had said that the audio clip was transmitted over Telegram Messenger from a location in Afghanistan.

The male voice in the audio clip is believed to be of Rashid Abdullah - an alleged leader of the Islamic State module in Kasaragod. He had left the country to join the outfit in Afghanistan.

Rashid Abdullah has been chargesheeted by the NIA under IPC sections 120B r/w 125 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections 38,39 and 40.