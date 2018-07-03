हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NTPC

NTPC recruitment 2018: Apply for Medical Officers' post, last date July 20

Housing and medical facilities will be provided to the candidates who will be appointed. Expected Salary - Rs 53,000 per month.

Patna: NTPC, Kahalgaon in Bihar has invited aspirants to register for the posts of General Duty Medical Officers on adhoc basis. The last date for submission of the application form is July 20, 2018.

The aspirants are advised to attentively go through the official notification before applying. They need to apply in the prescribed format before July 20.

The candidates are suggested to start applying now in order to avoid last minute rush. The applicants should meet all the criteria mentioned in the official notification.

The aspirants are also advised to be careful enough while filling up the forms to avoid error. In case of any misinformation, the application forms could be cancelled.

The candidates can expect a consolidated salary of Rs 53,000 per month. They will be appointed for a period of six months and the remuneration may be extended by NTPC based on the performance.

Housing and medical facilities will be provided to the candidates who will be appointed.

The posts offered will be full-time engagements. The candidates will not be allowed to do private practice. During the engagement, the candidates will be eligible for 15 days of casual leave.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

There are 4 posts of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) open for recruitment.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification and Experience:

The applicants should hold MBBS from any recognised university

NTPC recruitment 2018: How to Apply

The candidates have to send a bio-data and necessary documents to Deputy Manager (HR), NTPC Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Project, PO-Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur (Bihar), Pin - 813214.

For details about selection process and age limit, the applicants should read the official notification carefully. All the necessary information are given on the notification.

