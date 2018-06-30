हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sexual assault

Nun alleges sexual assault by Bishop, he files counter complaint in return

In her complaint to the Kottayam district police chief, the nun has alleged that Bishop of Jalandhar diocese of Roman Catholic Church had sexually abused her multiple times at a small town near here four years ago.

Nun alleges sexual assault by Bishop, he files counter complaint in return

KOTTAYAM: A nun has filed a case of sexual assault against a Roman Catholic Bishop in Kottayam. The bishop, however, has filed a counter complaint against the nun alleging that she was taking revenge against him for transferring her. 

In her complaint to the Kottayam district police chief, the nun has alleged that Bishop of Jalandhar diocese of Roman Catholic Church had sexually abused her multiple times at a small town near here four years ago. She alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse 13 times.

She has said that she was abused for the first time in 2014 at a guest house near an orphanage in Kuravilangad region in the district. She alleged that she had then complained to the church authorities about the abuse, but no action was taken.

The victim said the unfavourable approach of the Church authorities towards her grievances forced her to lodge a police complaint in the matter.

Backing the Bishop, his supporters have claimed that the nun filed the police complaint after a priest, who is also an official of the Jalandhar diocese, lodged a complaint with police against her relatives on the charges of threatening the Bishop.

In his complaint, the priest has alleged that the relatives of the nun threatened to kill the Bishop after he ordered a probe against her on the basis of a complaint by wife of a person.

Based on the complaints of the nun and the priest, the police have launched an investigation. A Deputy Superintendent of Police ranking official is investigating the case.

The priest, a Keralite, has been serving as bishop of Jalandhar diocese since 2013. There was no immediate reaction from the Church authorities on the allegations. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Sexual assaultBishopRoman Catholic BishopKottayam

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close