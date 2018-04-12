NWC issues notice to BJP MLA Surendra Singh over comment on Unnao gangrape case

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday issued a notice to BJP MLA Bairia Surendra Singh over his comment on Unnao gangrape case. Defending the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, another BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh had on Wednesday said that it was not possible to rape a mother of three.

BJP's Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been facing the heat after the Unnao gangrape survivor accused him as being one of the culprits.

The other BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who stood for the support of Sengar, categorically termed charges of rape against him as a conspiracy. "I am speaking from a psychological point of view, no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "This is a conspiracy against him (Sengar)."

In order to protest against the incident, Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal will call on an indefinite fast. She will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a law convicting the culprits for raping minors within the 6 months.

The development comes just days after the survivor tried to immolate herself in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

The 18-year-old woman alleged that BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates raped her in June 2017 and that authorities had refused to register her complaint.

The teen also claimed that the BJP lawmaker is behind the alleged custodial death of her father. He father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Monday night and died during treatment. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

A defiant Sengar, however, claimed innocence and dismissed the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class". "There is no allegation against me, I am open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," he has said.