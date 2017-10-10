October 10, 2017: News at a glance

Here's a look at the top happenings of October 10, 2017

1. Amit Shah, Smriti Irani in Amethi today

Just days after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi visited his Lok Sabha constituency, BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti are slated to visit Amethi today. Read full story

2. Yogi government plans 100-metre-tall statue of Lord Rama

Yogi Adityanath government plans to build a 100-metre-tall statue on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya. Read full story

3. Kangana's sister Rangoli takes on Farhan, Karan and Sonam

Kangana Ranaut's sister has slammed Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor for supporting Hrithik Roshan. Read full story

4. Tata chairman Chandrasekaran says interested in bidding for Air India

India's Tata conglomerate is interested in bidding for state-owned Air India as the group needs to increase the sizes of its aviation business. Read full story

5. Iceland become smallest country ever to qualify for FIFA World Cup

Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup when they beat Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to book a place at their first finals in Russia next year as winners of Group I. Read full story

6. NASA astronauts set to take the reins for the second of three spacewalks to repair ISS

The spacewalk will once again be led by Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik, accompanied by Mark Van Hei, who joined him in the first spacewalk as well. Read full story