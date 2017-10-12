October 12, 2017: News at a glance

Here's what is grabbing headlines on October 12, 2017.

1. Allahabad HC to decide today if Talwars killed Aarushi

The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Thursday in the murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar, who was found dead at her Noida residence in 2008. Read full story

2. Modi will promise to bring Moon to Earth by 2030: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi does not seem to let go of any chance to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And the Gandhi scion has certainly upped his social media game to take on the ruling party and its leadership. Read full story

3. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Will India surprise Ghana or bow out heads held high?

Their transformation from rank outsiders to valiant fighters drawing all-round praise, India face another test of character against former champions Ghana in their final group A game of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, on Thursday. Read full story

4. Economic growth, employment generation on top priority, advisors tell PM Modi

The newly constituted Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi (EAC-PM) in its first meeting stressed upon accelerating economic growth and employment. Read full story

5. Hrithik Roshan to romance this beauty in YRF’s next co-starring Tiger Shroff

Vaani Kapoor, the Befikre beauty of Bollywood has been roped in by Yash Raj Films for a film co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The untitled film, which is primarily an actioner will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Read full story