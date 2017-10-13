October 13, 2017: News at a glance

Here's what is making headlines on October 13, 2017.

1. Aarushi murder case: Dentist couple Talwars all set to walk out of Dasna jail today

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who have been acquitted by the Allahabad High Court in the Aarushi -Hemraj murder case, are all set to walk out of jail on Friday. Read here. Read here

2. Here's proof that Delhi govt has no say in Metro management, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government and Centre's equal stake in the city metro was a "facade" meant for obtaining "large" amounts of funding from the former, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Urban Affairs Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Read here

3. Hafiz Saeed's detention case: Pak court to hear plea today

The hearing of 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed will be held on Friday. The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief has been under house arrest since January 31. Read here

4. India coach explains FIFA U-17 WC exit with epic analogies

The India coach was expecting a FIFA U-17 World Cup exit on Thursday. But it was his honest, tongue-in-cheek media address post the 4-0 defeat that earned admiration at the end of Indian football’s learning experience at the biggest stage. Read here

5. Padmavati: 200 craftsmen spent 600 days moulding 400 kilos of gold – Watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali left the audiences spellbound once again by unveiling the trailer of a painting in motion – Padmavati – a few days back. Read here