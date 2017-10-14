October 14, 2017: All you need to know

India squad for NZ ODIs: Ashwin, Jadeja rested again; Karthik returns

The MSK Prasad-led Indian selectors on Saturday named a 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Read full report

PM Modi heaps praise on Nitish for commitment to Bihar's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the efforts of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards the development of the state and said the progress of eastern India is the Centre's topmost priority. Read full report

Pakistan withdraws Hafiz Saeed's detention request under anti-terror law

The Pakistan government on Saturday withdrew its request for extending the detention of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under the anti- terrorism law. Read full report

Sushma Swaraj slams Rahul Gandhi for 'women in shorts' dig at RSS

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday slammed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his controversial statement where he accused the BJP and RSS of discriminating against women and asked if anyone had ever seen women at 'shakha' wearing shorts. Read full report

Rajkummar Rao nominated for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Newton has emerged to be one of the biggest films of the year 2017. The movie was also selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2018. Read full report

Sri Lankan cricketers refuse to tour Pakistan over security concerns

Pakistan's bid to declare itself as a safe place for hosting international cricket received a huge blow on Saturday with Sri Lankan cricketers saying they do not wish to Lahore later this month. Read full report

Ninth planet of solar system does exist, believes NASA

The existence of a ninth planet has always been speculated till now but National Aeronautics and Space Administration(NASA) believes that it does exist. Read full report