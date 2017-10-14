October 14, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what's making the headlines on October 14, 2017

1. Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama, ammunition seized

Two dreaded terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-backed militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed by the security forces in a fierce gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday. Read more.

2. Can't allow Sabarimala to become Thailand, says temple chief; faces flak

Travancore Devasom Board chief Prayar Gopalakrishan has sparked a fresh controversy by saying that women born in decent families should not enter Sabarimala even if the apex court lifts a ban on their entry into the temple. Read more.

3. Arvind Kejriwal's stolen blue Wagon R car recovered

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's blue Wagon R car that was stolen on October 12 has been recovered from Ghaziabad. It was stolen from Gate Number 3 of the Delhi Secretariat. Read more.

4. Indian Railways to introduce airline-like food, passengers may have to pay more

In a bid to improve the quality of food served in trains, Indian Railways has decided to change its menu and is planning to copy the menu card of airlines. Read more.

5. Leave India as soon as possible: Pranab Mukherjee told Pak Minister after 2008 Mumbai attacks

A day after the deadly terror attacks struck the heart of Mumbai in 2008, the then External Minister Pranab Mukherjee had called Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and told him to return to his country immediately. Read more.