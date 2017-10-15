October 15, 2017: All you need to know

ITBP to raise military-style combat wing along border to tackle China

For the first time in its over 50 years history, the ITBP is raising and deploying a mechanised column of power vehicles and machines to speedily mobilise troops along the Sino-India border in case of Chinese military transgressions and Doklam-like standoffs.

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha By-election: Congress wins prestige battle

Congress party candidate Sunil Jakhar has won the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha defeating his nearest rival BJP's Swaran Salaria by a margin of 1,93,219 votes. The seat was held by the BJP and a by-election was necessitated after sitting MP, and veteran actor, Vinod Khanna died in April this year. Khanna had won this seat thrice - in 1998, 1999 and 2014.

Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top Pool A

India produced a disciplined performance to beat their arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in an engrossing Pool A match of the 2017 Asia Cup Hockey at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Diplomacy with North Korea to continue until 'first bomb drops': US

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops."

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan gives gold medal to Arshi; Ritwik and Ravi enter the house

Bigg Boss season 11 has had a lot of twists and turns, one of them being the ' Sultaani Akhaada' in which two contestants are given the opportunity to fight each other off, with Salman Khan instructing them what to do. This week Shilpa and Arshi were sent to the Akhaada and it was a lot of fun watching the two compete. Arshi won the competetion and Salman gave her the gold medal.