October 16, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making the headlines on October 16, 2017

1. Traitors built Taj Mahal, it's a blot on Indian culture: BJP MLA Sangeet Som

After a controversy over its non-inclusion in Uttar Pradesh Government's recently released tourism booklet, firebrand BJP MLA Sangeet Som has now said that the historic monument was built by traitors. Read more.

2. Talwars to walk free today, won't return to Noida home where Aarushi was murdered

The Talwars won't go back to their Noida residence after being released from jail where their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj were murdered nine years ago. Read more.

3. Special Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Mumbai from today

The special train, to be introduced to the sector on October 16 from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, will not only decrease travel time by two hours, but will cost passengers Rs 600-800 less than the two other Rajdhanis already on the route. Read more.

4. Indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warship INS Kiltan to be commissioned into Navy today

Special arrangements have been made for the ship which will arrive on the shores of Mumbai on October 26. Read more.

5. Bigg Boss 11: Here’s how much Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde are being paid

It is being believed that Hina is being paid somewhere close to Rs 7-8 Lakh a week while Hiten is being offered Rs 7 – 7.5 Lakh/ week. While Shilpa and Vikas are being paid Rs 6-7 Lakh and Rs 6 – 6.5 Lakh / week respectively. Read more.