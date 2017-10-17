October 17, 2017: All you need to know

Here's a look at all the top stories of the day:

1. Nuclear war may break out any moment, warns North Korea

North Korea has warned that a nuclear war may break out at any time as the situation on the Korean peninsula has reached the "touch-and-go point". Read full report

2. Gauri Lankesh murder suspects caught on CCTV camera, clear pics released

A special investigation team probing the killing of noted journalist Gauri Lankesh outside her house here has extracted an enlarged picture of a motorcycle-borne youth, who is suspected to have conducted a recce of the area before the incident. Read full report

3. Kerala High Court restores BCCI's life ban on S Sreesanth

Former Team India pacer S Sreesanth's hopes to make a return to cricket has been dealt a huge blow as a division bench of the Kerala high court on Tuesday decided that the ban on the cricketer will not be lifted. Read full report

4. Bigg Boss 11: Here's what you can expect from tonight's episode

After Lucinda Nichiolas’s surprise eviction, it’s now time for the contestants to gear up for the next Luxury Budget task. But even before the task began, some major fights were witnessed. Read full report

5. Dhanteras 2017: Here are the gold prices in major Indian cities

Gold failed to sparkle on auspicious 'Dhanteras' as prices drifted lower by Rs 245 to Rs 29,615 per 10 grams at the bullion market here on Tuesday despite token buying by jewellers and retailers amid weak global cues. Read full report