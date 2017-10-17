October 17, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines on October 17, 2017

1. India could benefit from military rule, think majority of Indians: Study

More than four-fifths of Indian citizens trust their government, but interestingly, a majority of Indians also support military rule and autocracy, a latest Pew survey said on Monday. Read more.

2. Shia Waqf offers 10 silver arrows for Ayodhya's proposed giant Ram statue

In a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, board chairman Waseem Rizvi said the silver arrows is a token of love and admiration from Shias to Lord Ram. Read more.

3. 90 percent of IAS officers don't work, hold up files, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that ninety percent of the IAS officers "do not work" and said at times he feels development was "stuck up at the Secretariat". Read more.

4. Mumbai rains threaten Diwali washout, Twitter compares it to the ex who refuses to move on

While most are feeling upset for having been forced to stay indoors due to Mumbai rains, Twitter users seem to be having their share of fun. Read more.

5. Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's ODI record, again

South Africa's run-machine Hashim Amla churned out his 26th ODI century on Sunday and in the process left behind India captain Virat Kohli as the quickest to reach the landmark. Read more.

6. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look gorgeous together - See latest pics

The couple recently shot for a TVC and they looked fabulous together. Though the ad hasn’t been aired yet, images of the two from the sets of the shoot have surfaced online. Read more.