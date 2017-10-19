October 19, 2017: News At A Glance

Here's what is grabbing headlines on October 18, 2017.

1. Prez, PM greet nation on Diwali, urge them to be sensitive to environment

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali 2017. The President today took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali. Read full report

2. US has wisely chosen India as its trategic partner: Rex Tillerson

United States' Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday reassured that the US is the "reliable partner" that India needs, adding that the two countries have the responsibility to "do the needful". Read full report

3. Ahead of Diwali, Delhi air quality reaches hazardous level

Ahead of Diwali celebrations, the air quality in the national capital has reached at the hazardous levels on Thursday. Read full report

4. Congress to rebrand Rahul ahead of his elevation, may change Twitter ID

The Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is likely to change his Twitter handle from @OfficeOfRG to @rahulgandhi, ahead of his elevation to the party president's post. Read full report

5. Secret Superstar movie tweet review

Zaira Wasim, the immensely talented actor, who made her debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal last year, is back on screen with her second film Secret Superstar. The teenager, who bagged a National Award for her role as young Geeta Phogat in the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category, plays Insia, an ambitious singer in the film. Read full report

6. Tormentor Tendulkar to Dhoni Dhamaka: India's famous Diwali moments

One of the most popular festivals of the country - Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance. Read full report

7. KRK accuses Aamir Khan after his Twitter account gets suspended

KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan’s Twitter account has been suspended by the micro-blogging site. The Deshdrohi actor and self-proclaimed movie critic, who has always been in news for all wrong reasons, is off Twitter now. Read full report