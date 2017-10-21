October 21, 2017: All you need to know

Here's a look at all the top stories of the day:

1. India hammer Pakistan 4-0, enter Hockey Asia Cup 2017 final

A dominant India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament and thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to sail into the final of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Bangladesh on Saturday. Read full report

2. We have to remain prepared to counter Doklam-like situation: Army Chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday that the Army has to remain prepared to counter any Doklam-like situation along the Sino-India border. Read full report

3. Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts mandatory, clarifies RBI

Reserve Bank of India on Saturday said biometric identity number Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts is mandatory. Read full report

4. Full list of IAF planes to touch down on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A number of aircrafts will land on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway next Tuesday as part of an operational exercise conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), according to Defence Ministry officials. Read full report

5. Golmaal Again Day 1 collections: Film gets bumper opening

Who doesn't like a movie that is high on entertainment quotient and sets you rolling on floor laughing, literally! Golmaal franchise has been associated with humour since 2006 when the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released. Read full report