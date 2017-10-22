October 22, 2017: All you need to know

Here's a look at all the top stories of the day:

1. Kidambi Srikanth beats Lee Hyun Il 21-10, 21-5 to win Denmark Open

Kiambi Srikanth continued his rampaging form as he completely outclassed South Korea's Lee Hyun Il 21-10, 21-5 to clinch Denmark Open Super Series Premier Title. Read full report

2. Negotiations with India helped end Doklam standoff, says China

A top Chinese Army official on Sunday said several negotiations with the Indian Army paved the way for the resolution of Doklam crisis. Read full report

3. India beat Malaysia 2-1, lift first Hockey Asia Cup title in 10 years

It started the final on a cautious note, but a chance presented itself as early as the third minute. Ramandeep Singh pounced on the chance after SV Sunil made the first move to crack the Malaysian defence. Read full report

4. We're determined to fight violent extremism and terrorism together, says Sushma Swaraj in Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Sunday co-chaired the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Committee meeting and 'reviewed' various aspects of 'bilateral relations'. Read full report

5. Govt will take about a year to stabilise GST: Hasmukh Adhia

With the new GST regime firmly entrenched, a complete overhaul of the tax rates is now required to reduce the burden on small and medium businesses, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has said. Read full report

6. Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar: Dhinchak Pooja enters the house, Salman Khan sings Selfie Maine Leli Aaj

The episode aired on October 22, 2017 was the most awaited episode of Bigg Boss season 11 till now. Reason? Well, internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja entered the house as a wild card entry. Read full report