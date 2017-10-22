October 22, 2017: News At A Glance

Here's what is grabbing headlines on October 22, 2017.

1. Bofors to haunt Congress again, CBI asks officials to locate 'buried' files

The CBI is also planning to constitute a new team headed by a Joint Director-rank officer to re-investigate the Bofors case. Read More

2. Rahul Gandhi's new followers created account this month, haven't tweeted yet

Rahul Gandhi's twitter handle 'OfficeofRG' has been grabbing headlines due to a sudden rise in retweets and massive gain in followers. Read More

3. Encounter underway J&K's Handwara, one terrorist killed

The encounter in Handwara's Hajin is still underway as two to three terrorists are still believed to be hiding in the area. Read More

4. PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Gujarat today, launch key projects in Vadodara, Bhavnagar

PM Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts. Read More

5. How India's GST is different from that in other countries

Concept of GST is not new to the world as nearly 160 countries up till now, have opted this mode for bringing individually tax rates into a single tax. Read More

6. Chhath Puja: Now get Ghaat location on mobile with this app

The app – Chhath Puja Patna – will help devotees in many ways. Read More

7. Aditya Pancholi gets extortion calls; caller gives bank details

The actor alleged that the caller has been demanding Rs 25 lakh from him. Read More

8. RSS leader shot dead in Ghazipur; police suspects old rivalry

Amitesh Mishra was seriously injured when miscreants gunned down the RSS leader at his shop in Karanda. Read More

9. IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Kohli & Co start as favourites

The Indians are on a high after comprehensively thrashing of world champions Australia earlier this month. Read More