October 24, 2017: News at a glance

Here's a look at the top happenings of October 24, 2017:

1. IAF fighter jets to touchdown on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in special drill today

In a major exercise, as many as 20 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will land on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Tuesday. Read full story

2. Did Hardik Patel meet Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad? Gehlot says 'no, he met me'

Speculations are rife about Congress warming up to Gujarat's powerful Patel community ahead of crucial assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state. Read full story

3. Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde trolled for making fun of Dhinchak Pooja

YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja entered the Bigg Boss season 11 house, as a wildcard, with a bang. But, apparently, some contestants were not totally impressed with her entry. Read full story

4. Bombay HC fines Vodafone for not forming Vishaka panel on sexual harassment

Dismissing a sexual harassment complaint against Vodafone Essar Ltd (it is now Vodafone) and its former top executives, the Bombay High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 fine on the company. Read full story

5. Muslim outfits to hold massive rally in support of Rohingyas in Kolkata today

As many as 14 Muslim organisations will hold a massive protest march in support of Rohingyas on Tuesday. Read full story