October 25, 2017: News at a glance

Here's a look at the top stories of the October 25, 2017:

1. Sensex breaches 33,000-mark for the first time

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index Sensex on Wednesday breached 33,000-mark for the first time while the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit all-time high of 10,340. Read full story

2. Election Commission likely to announce poll date at 1 pm

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll dates for Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, at 1 pm on Wednesday. Read full story

3. Know why Sunil Grover didn’t turn up for Firangi trailer launch

Kapil Sharma wanted his former teammate Sunil Grover to launch the trailer of his second film which also happens to be his home production. Read full story

4. What Gujarat and Himachal hold for BJP & Congress: Opinion poll in 10 points

The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah powered BJP is predicted to comfortably win the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Read full story

5. India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Will visitors create history or hosts bounce back?

New Zealand have been off to a dream start on their India tour, something Australia couldn't manage preceding this series. Read full story