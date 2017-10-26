October 26, 2017: All you need to know

Here's a look at all the top stories of the day:

Massive fire reaches Mumbai's Bandra railway station, major train lines closed

A massive fire engulfed the foot overbridge at the Bandra railway station here during evening rush hour on Thursday. The fire reportedly began in the nearby slum colony of Behrampada but quickly crossed over to the station - one of the busiest in the city. Read full text

Won't change stand on Kashmir; join OBOR: China to India

China on Thursday said India should shed its reservations over 'Belt and Road Initiative' and join the project as it will not change Beijing's stand on the Kashmir issue. Read full text

ISRO is crossing limits, furnishes incomplete information: IMD

Director General of IMD, K J Ramesh has said that the space organisation has crossed all limits by merely imagining the prediction of cyclones without any significant information. Read full text

Abdul Karim Telgi, fake stamp paper scam kingpin, passes away

Abdul Karim Telgi was reportedly suffering from meningitis and was admitted in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital. Read full text

Robert Vadra accuses BJP leaders of stalking him, family for poll campaigns

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra accuses some BJP leaders of 'stalking' him and his family on social media and using his posts as 'crutches' for running their election campaigns. Read full text

'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt gets court summons for 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' to Mayawati

In April 2009, actor Sanjay Dutt took a swipe at BSP chief Mayawati while campaigning for a Samajwadi Party candidate. Read full text

Jia Aur Jia movie review: Old-fashioned but effective

The road trip drama unfolds the lives of two women, who have nothing in common except for their name (Jia). Read full text