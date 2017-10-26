October 26, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making the headlines on October 26

1. Amid controversies, Yogi Adityanath arrives in Agra to visit Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday arrived Agra in the wake of controversies regarding the status of Taj Mahal. http://bit.ly/2yT7YUL

2. Akhilesh Yadav times his tweet with Yogi’s Taj Mahal visit in Agra

Soon after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath landed in Agra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to share a picture of Taj Mahal calling it a pilgrim for lovers. http://bit.ly/2iAafhq

3. Terror funding case: NIA raids Syed Salahuddin's residence in J&K

NIA carried out the raids at Soibugh in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged funding of the Kashmiri separatists from across the border. http://bit.ly/2haG4tM

4. India raises concern over H-1B visas, but US makes its renewal tough

Despite India's concerns, the Donald Trump Administration has issued a new directive making it more difficult for the renewal of non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L1, which is popular among Indian IT professionals. http://bit.ly/2izfwWB

5. Here’s why Karan Johar may not launch Baahubali Prabhas in Bollywood

Soon after the second half of the film became a roaring success across the globe, KJo decided to launch Prabhas in Hindi Cinema, reports suggested. But he seems to have dropped his plan as Prabhas reportedly expected a staggering fee of Rs 20 crore for the film! http://bit.ly/2z9alna