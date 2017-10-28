October 28, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making headlines on October 28

1. Addressing radicalisation is top challenge in Kashmir, says new interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma

India's biggest challenge is to deradicalise youth and militants, and preventing the Valley from turning into Syria, said Dineshwar Sharma, the newly appointed government interlocutor leading talks in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more.

2. Photo of policeman with AK-47 sparks rumours of him joining Lashkar-e-Toiba

A photograph of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman has gone viral with him holding an AK-47 assault rifle. Read more.

3. Aadhaar goof-up: Over 800 in same village have January 1 as registered date of birth

More than 800 people from a same village in Haridwar have January 1 as their registered date of birth on their Aadhar cards. Read more.

4. No eggs, meat, alcohol allowed at UP's new pilgrimage sites Vrindavan, Barsana

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared Vrindavan and Barsana as pilgrimage sites. Along it with, came a rider. The state banned the consumption of eggs, non-vegetarian food and alcohol at the two 'pavitra tirth sthal' (holy pilgrimage sites). Read more.

5. Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit's pic is unmissable!

Here's what happens when Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a frame with gorgeous Deepika Padukone? Read more.

6. Watch: Shadab Khan's 'million-dollar six' that dismantled Sri Lanka

Shadab remained not out with an eight-ball 16 with a six and a boundary to give Pakistan an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Read more.