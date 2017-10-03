close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

October 3, 2017: Everything you need to know today

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 22:14
October 3, 2017: Everything you need to know today

Here's a look at the top happenings of the day:

1. Honeypreet Singh arrested, grilled by police

After hunting for her for over a month, the Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested Honeypreet Singh, who claims to be an adopted daughter of rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh Insan. She will be produced before a Panchkula court on Wednesday. Read full story

2. Vijay Mallya arrested in UK, granted bail

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Tuesday arrested in the UK over money laundering case but was granted bail shortly afterwards. This is the second time that Mallya was arrested this year in London. Read full story

3. US trio win Nobel Prize in Physics for gravitational waves

Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne have won Nobel Prize in Physics for their “decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves.” Rainer Weiss has been awarded one half of the prize, Kip Thorne and Barry Barish will share the other half of the prize. Read full story

4. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Know Team India and five key players

Indian football is ready to register a historic first with its maiden appearance at a FIFA World Cup as 24 nations chase the 2017 U-17 FIFA trophy when the tournament kicks off on October 6. Read full story

5. Ranveer Singh’s look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmavati' unveiled

The makers of Padmavati have unveiled posters featuring Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The actor took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share posters of the ‘Sultan’. Read full story

TAGS

HoneypreetVijay MallyaHoneypreet arrestedVijay Mallya arrestedFIFARanveer Singhpadmavati

From Zee News

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane to join NDA?
MaharashtraMumbai

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane to join NDA?

Pradyuman Thakur murder: Anticipatory bail given to Ryan School owner challenged in SC
Haryana

Pradyuman Thakur murder: Anticipatory bail given to Ryan Sc...

Terrorists kill former sarpanch in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists kill former sarpanch in J&K's Anantnag

Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha rally in Kerala, urges end to communism in India
KeralaIndia

Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha rally in Kerala, urges end t...

Egypt steps up crackdown on gay community, arrests 27 over suspicion of homosexual behaviour
World

Egypt steps up crackdown on gay community, arrests 27 over...

Police grill Honeypreet, to be produced in court tomorrow
DelhiHaryanaPunjab

Police grill Honeypreet, to be produced in court tomorrow

Nawaz Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan&#039;s ruling PML-N
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-...

Reliance Jio unlimited voice calling not applicable to these customers
Internet & Social Media

Reliance Jio unlimited voice calling not applicable to thes...

78,000 civilians could be trapped in Iraq&#039;s Hawija: UN
World

78,000 civilians could be trapped in Iraq's Hawija: UN

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India in list of nations whose governments do not have official religion: PEW Research Centre

Vijay Mallya arrest: Timeline of money laundering case that led to King of good times' downfall

It is advantage BJP as Rane floats own political party

Raksha Mantri kindles hope

DNA Edit: ‘Prove you are Indian’