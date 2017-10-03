October 3, 2017: Everything you need to know today

Here's a look at the top happenings of the day:

1. Honeypreet Singh arrested, grilled by police

After hunting for her for over a month, the Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested Honeypreet Singh, who claims to be an adopted daughter of rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh Insan. She will be produced before a Panchkula court on Wednesday. Read full story

2. Vijay Mallya arrested in UK, granted bail

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Tuesday arrested in the UK over money laundering case but was granted bail shortly afterwards. This is the second time that Mallya was arrested this year in London. Read full story

3. US trio win Nobel Prize in Physics for gravitational waves

Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne have won Nobel Prize in Physics for their “decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves.” Rainer Weiss has been awarded one half of the prize, Kip Thorne and Barry Barish will share the other half of the prize. Read full story

4. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Know Team India and five key players

Indian football is ready to register a historic first with its maiden appearance at a FIFA World Cup as 24 nations chase the 2017 U-17 FIFA trophy when the tournament kicks off on October 6. Read full story

5. Ranveer Singh’s look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmavati' unveiled

The makers of Padmavati have unveiled posters featuring Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The actor took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share posters of the ‘Sultan’. Read full story