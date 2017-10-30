October 30, 2017: News at a glance

Here is what is making the headlines on October 30, 2017

Will special status to J&K residents stay? SC to decide today; Hurriyat issues warning'

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Monday hear for a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A. The Article relates to the special rights and privileges of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Read More

BJP’s latest jibe at Rahul Gandhi: Pidiman, story of a dog smarter than his master

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a video of his pet dog on Twitter, taking a jibe at those raising questions on his tweets. Read More

Kerala love jihad: Supreme Court to hear father's plea on daughter's conversion post marriage

Hadiya Shefin, a 25-year-old homeopathic doctor had converted to Islam last year after her marriage with Shafin Jahan. On her father's claim, the Kerala High Court had accepted that Shafin Jahan has links with terror-outfits. Her father had also alleged that she was forcefully converted by her friends. Read More

Mumbai gets another Rs 100 crore family

Mumbai-based businessman Kumarpal Jain has joined the rarest of rare group of families in Mumbai who own residences worth Rs 100 crore and above. Read More

Aaja meri gadi mein baith ja: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's romantic banter

Friends and family may be miles away, but social media ensures they not only stay in touch but can also engage in a healthy banter, something Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik enjoyed after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Lahore to win the T20I series and Shoaib was awarded a bike as 'Man of the Series'. Read More