October 31, 2017: News at a glance

1. PM Narendra Modi takes oath of unity on Sardar Patel's anniversary, flags off ‘Run for Unity’

Following a public address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Run for Unity’. As many as 15,000 people, of which many are government officials, are participating in the event. Read more.

2. All passports in Deoband, Muzaffarnagar to be probed over suspected terror links

The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a new directive under which thousands of passport holders in Deoband and its neighbouring districts of Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar will be verified amid suspicion over alleged terror links. Read more.

3. Indian Railways releases new time table; 500 long-distance trains to run faster from November 1

In order to cut short the running time of over 500 long distance trains by up to two hours, the Indian Railways has introduced a new timetable, which would be effective from November 1, 2017. Read more.

4. ISRO announces launch of Cartosat-2 with 28 co-passenger satellites in December

After launching its earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 along with 30 co-passenger satellites in June this year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to flag off the satellite once again, this time with 28 foreign satellites riding piggy-back in December. Read more.

5. Do not follow 'outrageous' Virat Kohli blindly, says Rahul Dravid

Despite being at the top of his game, Virat Kohli comes across as an outrageous and aggressive person, Rahul Dravid said at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday. Read more.

6. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui apologises for hurting sentiments of exes, withdraws memoir

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday issued an apology for "hurting the sentiments" of women whose names he had mentioned in his memoir allegedly without their consent and has decided to withdraw the book. Read more.