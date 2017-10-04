close
October 4, 2017: Everything you need to know today

Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 22:01
October 4, 2017: Everything you need to know today

Here's a look at the top happenings of the day:

1. Modi says ready to make changes in GST, hits out at critics

Slamming criticism of country's economic policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that some people like spreading pessimism based on just one quarter of slowdown. Read full story

2. Modi should tell us if he can't solve issues, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. Read full story

3. ISI won't let Dawood Ibrahim return to India, says his brother

Kaskar claimed that even if the 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind wanted to return to India, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI won't allow him to do so. Read full story

4. Prakash Raj booked over remarks against PM Narendra Modi

Criticising Modi for his silence on the murder of senior Kannada editor and activist Gauri Lankesh, Prakash Raj had said it was "disappointing" to see the PM follow those celebrating her murder on social media. Read full story

5. Trio receives Chemistry Nobel for developments in electron microscopy

The coveted award has been conferred jointly upon Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution. Read full story

Narendra ModiModi government economic policiesNarendra Modi economic policiesRahul GandhiRahul Gandhi AmethiDawood IbrahimPakistanPakistan ISIPrakash RajNobel Prize

