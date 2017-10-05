October 5: Everything you need to know

Here's a look at the top happenings of the day:

Modi, Jaitley, Shah brainstorm on economy; major announcements likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his official residence in the national capital on Thursday. The 'crucial' meeting was reportedly attended by BJP chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and some other top leaders of the party. Read More

Nearly 1.5 lakh jobs at risk due to financial strain on telcos

Despite continuous efforts by the government and regulatory body to firewall telecom sector against any future stress, industry estimates have stated that nearly 1.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the sector face danger of corporate downsizing. Read More

Rahul Gandhi top choice to lead the party, but anyone can contest: Congress

Stressing that party Vice President Rahul Gandhi is the unquestioned choice for the post of party President, the Congress on Wednesday said being a democratic party, it will not shy away from allowing any leader to contest against him in the organisational polls. Read More

Honeypreet stonewalls questions by SIT, may undergo narco test

The Special Investigation Team of the Haryana Police, that is interrogating Honeypreet Insan in connection with sedition and rioting cases, has found it difficult to get details from her and are reportedly considering to conduct a narco test on her. Read More

Las Vegas gunman stockpiled weapons over decades, planned attack

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history stockpiled weapons and ammunition over decades, and meticulously planned the attack, authorities believe. Read More

BHU student alleges molestation, assault on campus; accused arrested

A student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was on Thursday arrested after his classmate accused him of 'dragging and slapping' her, police said. Read More

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, releases official statement over Kangana controversy

Amidst all the mudslinging as to who is at fault and whether any emails were exchanged between the two, Hrithik Roshan has finally broken his silence. He has released an official statement on Twitter. Read More

Prakash Raj defends 'anti-Modi' remark, says disturbed by silence of PM

Days after Prakash Raj hit the headlines for his remarks against the Indian Prime Minister, the famous south actor opened-up on his controversial statement and why he is not anti-Modi. Read More

Mumbai doctors set record, remove world's heaviest kidney tumour

Doctors at a hospital in Mumbai have removed the world's heaviest kidney tumour reportedly weighing 5.5 kg, which has fetched them a new world record. Read More

Donald Trump ready for any steps if Pak doesn't mend its ways: Jim Mattis

President Donald Trump is prepared to take "whatever steps necessary" against Pakistan if it does not "change its behaviour" and continued to support terror groups, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has said. Read More

British author Kazuo Ishiguro wins Nobel Prize for Literature

British author Kazuo Ishiguro has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Kazuo Ishiguro has written eight books, as well as scripts for film and television. Read More