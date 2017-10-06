October 6, 2017: All you need to know
GST: Jaitley announces e-wallet for exporters, relief to SMEs
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that e-wallet for exporters will be made and notional amount as an advance refund will be given. This will be initiated on April 1, 2018, he said.
Will Eating Out become cheaper? GST council to review how restaurants are taxed
After the GST council meeting in New Delhi on Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the committee of finance ministers will revisit the tax on restaurants and hinted at a possible reduction.
In big win for India, European Union pledges to join fight against Lashkar, Jaish
India and the European Union on Friday adopted a declaration to counter terrorism as they discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in key areas of trade and security during the 14th summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top EU leadership here.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: India make historic debut; lose 0-3 in opener against USA
India, on Friday, made a historic FIFA debut, but a dominant USA side stole the spotlight with a stunning 3-0 victory at JLN Stadium, New Delhi.
Aadhaar now a must for post office deposits, PPF, KVP
The government has made biometric identification Aadhaar mandatory for all post office deposits, PPF, the National Savings Certificate scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra.
Supreme Court Collegium decides to upload decisions on website
The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to upload on the apex court's website decisions taken by it including elevation, transfer and confirmation of judges in order to ensure transparency in its proceedings.
Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer wants Hrithik Roshan to answer 9 questions
Hrithik Roshan, who remained tight-lipped for many months, broke his silence Thursday morning by issuing a statement as a response to allegations levelled by his Krissh 3 co-star Kangana Ranaut. And now, the actress' lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has hit back at Roshan by seeking answers to nine questions.
NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot arm repair successful
Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA completed a 6 hour, 55 minutes spacewalk.
GST: PAN card not required for jewellery purchase above Rs 50,000
The government on Friday revoked GST notification on gems and jewellery stating that PAN card will no longer be mandatory for the purchase of jewellery for over Rs 50,000.
Operation black money: 5,800 shell cos under govt glare over post note-ban deposits
Intensifying its crackdown on black money, the government on Friday said it has collated information about 5,800 shell companies whose near zero- balance accounts saw nearly Rs 4,574 crore of deposits post note ban and Rs 4,552 crore withdrawal thereafter.
Technique to 'kick and kill' HIV developed
Scientists have come up with a new 'kick and kill' technique to battle HIV. This technique uses a new molecule to awaken dormant virus cells and then kill them.