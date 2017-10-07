October 7, 2017: All you need to know

In poll-bound Gujarat, PM Modi says new India will be made on tech revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government is aiming towards digital transformation across rural India. PM made this remark while addressing a gathering at a public meeting in the prestigious IIT Gandhinagar.

Many injured as car rams pedestrians near London museum, driver detained

A large number of pedestrians were seriously injured after a car rammed the pavement outside the Natural History Museum in the South Kensington area of west London on Saturday.

Muslim women can't pluck eyebrows, cut hair: Darul-Uloom Deoband

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband on Saturday issued a new fatwa banning Muslim women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.

Raghuram Rajan for Nobel Prize in economics?

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan`s name figures in this year`s list of possible winners of Nobel Prize in economics brought out by Clarivate Analytics.

CRPF sends 21, 000 'less lethal' plastic bullets to Kashmir

The CRPF has sent 21,000 rounds of newly-developed and "less lethal" plastic bullets to the Kashmir Valley to tackle street protests, says a top officer of the force.

Hrithik's spokesperson replies to Kangana's 9 questions

The curious and complicated case of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut seems to be getting murkier with each passing day. New twists and turns every day have already made it a national topic of debate on social media.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil down Spain 2-1 in Group D opener

Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 in a Group D match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup football tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here on Saturday.

Bariatric surgery may make obese people less prone to cancer

Severely obese people who undergo surgery to shed excess pounds may have lower odds of developing cancer than they would without the operations, a recent US study suggests.

Weekly Review: Markets bounce-back for the week, gains 530 points

Stocks finished higher for the week, snapping its previous two consecutive losses, the benchmark Sensex rallied 530.50 to close 31,814.22, while the broader Nifty regained the crucial 9,900-level to finish at 9,979.70 as all indices regained the lost sparkle.

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant raided, inedible food items found

In a shocking development, the health department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation found inedible food items from Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's restaurant 'Jaddu's Food Field' on Friday.