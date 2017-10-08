October 8, 2017: News at a glance

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's new message: IAF ready to strike at short notice

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Sunday assured the nation that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is well prepared to fight at short notice if the need arises.

China urges India to abide by 'historic boundary treaty', face facts

China on Sunday referred to the 1890 UK-China treaty which it claims demarcated the Sikkim sector of the Sino-Indian border as it urged New Delhi to abide by its provisions, a day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made her maiden visit to the Nathu La post.

Only mother and son can become next Congress president: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday took a dig at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul saying that only two people could become the next chief of the grand old party.

Indian Railways puts an end to VIP culture with new norms

The Railway Ministry has asked its senior staff to slug it out - at home and at work - as part of steps to end the VIP culture in India's national transporter.

Farhan Akhtar backs Hrithik, questions Kangana's allegations

The much-talked-about legal battle between Bollywood biggies Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has now become a national talking point. Shockingly, both the sides have entirely different versions of the story to tell and this has left their fans confused.

Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his career for MS Dhoni: Sehwag

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly sacrificed his batting spot in the team for Mahendra Singh Dhoni which helped the wicketkeeper become the batsman he is today, former India opener Virender Sehwag has said.

GST breather for SMEs, exporters to boost economy: Analysts

The GST breather given to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and exporters will address their liquidity issues, improve efficiencies and act as a shot-in-the-arm for the economy as a whole, analysts said.

Nirmala teaches Chinese soldiers meaning of ‘Namaste’

It seems that Union Defence Minister had a field day as she visited Nathu La area on the India-China border to interact with Indian army men and officials of the Indo-Tibetan Police Force.

Doomsday to begin on October 15, claim theorists

Will October 15, 2017 mark the beginning of the end of the world? Conspiracy theorists seem to think so.

Making of 2.0 - 3D Featurette: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer will make your jaw drop

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 2.0 is undoubtedly one of the biggest Indian releases of the upcoming times. You will be amazed to know that S Shankar has been shot spectacularly to give you a 3D experience like never before.