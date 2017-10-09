October 9, 2017: All you need to know

Diwali without firecrackers in Delhi-NCR as SC upholds ban on sale

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the suspension of licenses for sale of crackers in the national capital. Read full report

Ram Rahim says can't pay Rs 30 lakh fine, have renounced the world

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's counsel on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Dera chief has “renounced the world” and cannot pay the Rs 30 lakh fine imposed by the special court. Read full report

Ready to maintain peace on border with India: China after Sitharaman's visit to Nathu La

Reacting to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to frontier post, Nathu La, China on Monday expressed readiness to jointly maintain peace along the border areas with India. Read full report

Richard Thaler gets Nobel Prize in Economics 2017 for work on behavioural economics

US economist Richard Thaler on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for his pioneering work bridging the gap between economics and psychology, the jury said. Read full report

Padmavati: Bhansali is back; watch spellbinding trailer

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year – Padmavati – starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been unveiled. The magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali reflects his passion for storytelling on celluloid and comes across as a visually enchanting piece of art. Read full report

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Rampaging hosts eye series win against struggling Aussies

Overwhelmingly dominant so far, India would be aiming to wrap up another series win when they take on a faltering Australia in the second Twenty20 International on Tuesday. Read full report

Nigerian national brutally thrashed for alleged theft in Delhi

Horrifying visuals have surfaced, showing a Nigerian native being tied to a post and thrashed mercilessly by a mob in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The man was allegedly caught while he was trying to rob a house. Read full report

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclusion in GST

Calling for a 36 hour nationwide strike starting from 8 a.m. of October 9, truck owners and operators on Saturday protested against the disruptive policies under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demanded the inclusion of diesel in the new indirect tax`s ambit. Read full report

New Ebola vaccine safe for adults and children, say scientists

The outbreak and Ebola in 2016 across West Africa, including the countries of Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone triggered scientists to take action against the deadly virus, which included setting up of trial vaccines to stop the disease. Read full report

Neymar, Luis Suarez among nominees named for 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

Paris Saint-German and Brazil forward Neymar, joins his former Barcelona teammate Luiz Suarez on the list of nominees for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. However, as of now, just 10 footballers have been confirmed for the 30-man list. Well, the Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo will still remain the favourite among the lot. Read full report