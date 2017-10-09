October 9, 2017: News at a glance

Here's a look at the top happenings of October 09, 2017

1. GST breather for common man, more items likely to get cheaper

Considering the grievances of finance ministers of different states, the GST council may reduce number of products falling under highest tax slab (28 percent). According to the state finance ministers, 28 percent tax slab includes several common use products causing misery to people. Read full story

2. Godhra train carnage: Gujarat HC to pronounce verdict today

The Gujarat High Court will pronounce its verdict in the 2002 Godhra train carnage case on Monday in which 59 people lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at the Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002. Read full story

3. Army commanders to meet today, discuss Doklam standoff, war preparedness

Army to hold commanders' conference on Monday in which top officials of the Indian Army will undertake a 360-degree review of the battle readiness of the force as well as examine the “joint war” doctrine of the three arms of India’s military in the bi-annual meet. Read full story

4. Railway tickets may get cheaper as govt mulls removal of MDR charges

The government is considering to withdraw the merchant discount rates (MDR) levied on e-tickets that could slash ticket prices for railway passengers. MDR charges are applicable for those who book tickets onlines via IRCTC website. Read full story

5. FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia at 8 PM

The longingness to be noticed will again be the main driving force for India as they brace up to face other mighty opponents in Colombia in the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Monday. Read full story

6. Padmavati trailer to be unveiled today

The trailer of the much-awaited film – Padmavati – directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be unveiled today. Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Padmavati is one of SLB’s most ambitious projects. Read full story