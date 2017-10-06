close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

October 6, 2017: News at a glance

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 10:48
October 6, 2017: News at a glance

1. GST Council meet expected to provide relief to exporters
The relief for exporters is expected to come in the form of faster refunds. Exporters have said an estimated Rs 65,000 crore is locked in the refund process. Read full report

2. China widens controversial road which led to Doklam standoff
China is carrying out road widening work just 12 km from the site of the Doklam standoff. Tensions are also brewing as Chinese troops are still deployed in the Chumbi Valley. Read full report

3. Can hit any target across the border including nukes, says Air Force chief. Pak responds sharply
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said the Air Force is capable of countering threats from both Pakistan and China. However, Pakistan reacted sharply to Dhanoa’s statement that the IAF could hit any target across the border, when asked about Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons. Read full report

4. Decision on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mercy petition soon, says Pakistan Army
The alleged Indian spy’s mercy petition is presently awaiting the decision of the Pakistan Army chief, said a spokesperson. If this is rejected, the mercy petition can be sent to the Pakistan President. Read full story

5. FIFA U-17 World Cup set for kick off; India to make debut
The first match will see debutants India take on the USA at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi at 8 pm on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the inauguration. Read full report

 

TAGS

Morning news briefNews briefFIFA U17 World CupAir ForceGSTDoklam

From Zee News

Air Force chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh during training sortie, 5 feared dead
Arunachal Pradesh

Air Force chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh during train...

Japanese journalist dies after 159 hours of overtime
World

Japanese journalist dies after 159 hours of overtime

NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot arm repair successful
Space

NASA astronauts complete first of three spacewalks, robot a...

Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk with Ram Rahim&#039;s revenue details
India

Police sends notice to 45 Dera members, recovers hard disk...

Brazil horror: Guard burns 4 toddlers, teacher after spraying with them alcohol
World

Brazil horror: Guard burns 4 toddlers, teacher after sprayi...

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic growth
India

India calls for new global partnership to boost economic gr...

World

North Korea says it is operating some factories left by Seo...

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for US
World

Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for...

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again
Jammu and Kashmir

Pak targets BSF posts in Poonch again

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Conflicts on the eastern front

Ties with Japan can steer India to a high growth path

How important is expense ratio to debt funds

DNA Money Edit: Rich tycoons grow with NPAs, layoffs

'Blade Runner 2049' Review: Prepare to be blown away by this visual spectacle