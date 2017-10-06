October 6, 2017: News at a glance

1. GST Council meet expected to provide relief to exporters

The relief for exporters is expected to come in the form of faster refunds. Exporters have said an estimated Rs 65,000 crore is locked in the refund process. Read full report

2. China widens controversial road which led to Doklam standoff

China is carrying out road widening work just 12 km from the site of the Doklam standoff. Tensions are also brewing as Chinese troops are still deployed in the Chumbi Valley. Read full report

3. Can hit any target across the border including nukes, says Air Force chief. Pak responds sharply

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said the Air Force is capable of countering threats from both Pakistan and China. However, Pakistan reacted sharply to Dhanoa’s statement that the IAF could hit any target across the border, when asked about Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons. Read full report

4. Decision on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mercy petition soon, says Pakistan Army

The alleged Indian spy’s mercy petition is presently awaiting the decision of the Pakistan Army chief, said a spokesperson. If this is rejected, the mercy petition can be sent to the Pakistan President. Read full story

5. FIFA U-17 World Cup set for kick off; India to make debut

The first match will see debutants India take on the USA at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi at 8 pm on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the inauguration. Read full report