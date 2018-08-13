Odisha alerts collectors amid forecast of heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday asked all district collectors to remain alert to a possible flood situation amid a forecast of heavy rainfall across the state in the next 72 hours.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi, in separate letters to the collectors, said a low pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger rainfall in almost all districts of the state on August 13, 14 and 15.

"All collectors are requested to remain alert and keep the administrative machinery prepared to face any eventuality. The district emergency operation centres (EOCs) have been asked to operate round the clock," Sethi said in the letter.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern and western parts of Odisha on Monday, coastal areas and northern parts of the state on August 14 and western areas on August 15.

All fishermen in the state have been warned against venturing into the sea along and off the Odisha coasts during the next 72 hours, Sethi added.