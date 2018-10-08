हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MeT Department

Odisha and Andhra to get heavy rainfall in coming days: Met department

A low pressure over Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a deep depression and could deepen in 48 hours.

Representational image

The Met department on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in the coming days.

The Met department in Bhubaneshwar warned that a low pressure over Bay of Bengal is intensifying into a deep depression and could deepen in 48 hours to cause heavy showers in the two states. "Low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal to intensify into a deep depression in next 24 hours and further likely to deepen into a cyclone in 48 hours; heavy rain in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh," HR Biswa, director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneshwar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Fishermen could be advised not to venture deep into the sea over Tuesday and Wednesday while officials - especially in coastal areas of both states - have already been told to stay on alert.

