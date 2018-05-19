Odisha CHSE class 12 board result 2018 to be declared today; check orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in

PURI: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 at 11 am on Saturday, May 19.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 results will be declared on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The CHSE Odisha Senior Secondary Class 12 Intermediate exams were held between March 6 to March 28.

Here is how to access your CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018:

1. Go to the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, examresults.net

2. Click on 'Class 12 Result 2018'

3. Enter required details such as name and registration number

4. Click on 'Submit'

Students can also get their CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2018 results on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

SMS - RESULTOR12ROLLNO - Send it to 56263

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.