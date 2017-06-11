Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks collectors to act as agents of change

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked the district collectors to act as agents of change to improve public service delivery and governance by focusing on `3Ts` -Teamwork, Transparency and Technology.

"I expect all the collectors to act as agents of change for the betterment of the public service delivery mechanism of the government," said the Chief Minister while inaugurating a three-day workshop here for collectors.

"Encouraging team spirit, ensuring transparency and effectively using technology to provide last-mile delivery of services to people will be the focus of our administration," he added.

Asserting that people come to different government offices with faith and belief in the delivery mechanism, the Chief Minister asked the collectors to try their best to vindicate that faith of people and never let their belief in the officers to be destroyed.

He said feedback from people would also be obtained for improving service delivery and a web portal for collecting feedback from citizens has also been developed.

Patnaik launched a web portal seeking people`s feedback by June 30 for improving service delivery.

He will review the performance of collectors about improvement achieved by them through the use of the 3Ts formula.

"I will be reviewing the performance of collectors regarding improvement in Public Service Delivery through the use of 3Ts on a regular basis," he said.

Patnaik listed rural housing, water supply, paddy procurement, schemes related to farmers, facilities for students, municipal services, youth and skill development, implementation of the Forest Rights Act and welfare schemes for construction workers and improvement of health service as the pro-people initiatives that his government has launched.