Odisha

Odisha CM writes to Culture Minister for preservation of Konark Temple

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma for the preservation of Konark Temple.

File Image

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma for the preservation of Konark Temple.

The letter was written for taking proper steps for the preservation and conversation of the world heritage monument, news agency ANI reported.

The letter reads,"I would request you to cause inquiry into the matter and also direct ASI to take proper steps for preservation and conversation of this magnificent world heritage monument."

The letter, which was made available to the media on Sunday, also stated, "It has been mentioned in the newspaper report that 40 per cent of the artistic stone carvings of the existing Konark Sun temple has been replaced by the ASI with plain stones.

"Konark Sun Temple is located near Puri on the coastline of Odisha and is attributed to king Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga Dynasty. Dedicated to the Hindu god Surya, the temple represents a 100-foot high chariot with immense wheels and horses, all carved from stone. The temple has been declared as one of the World Heritage sites by the UNESCO. 

With ANI Inputs

