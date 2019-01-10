हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KALIA Scheme

Odisha extends deadline for enrolment in KALIA scheme

Earlier, the government had fixed January 10 as the deadline for the first phase of enrolment in the scheme.

File photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for enrolment or exclusion in the KALIA scheme till January 15, to help farmers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently launched the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augumentation (KALIA) scheme to provide financial, livelihood and cultivation support along with insurance support to small, marginal and landless farmers.

Earlier, the government had fixed January 10 as the deadline for the first phase of enrolment in the scheme. The decision to extend the deadline was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister on Wednesday evening. Patnaik also directed the officials to ensure that not a single beneficiary was left out of the scheme.

The decision has been taken after farmers across the state showed interest in joining the scheme, an official said. The meeting also decided to hold the second phase application for enrolment in KALIA scheme from January 25 to February 5. The decision for the third phase application process will be taken later, the official said.

