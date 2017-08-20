close
Odisha: National Security Guard to examine security arrangements at Jagannath Temple

Senior NSG officials are slated to undertake a visit to the seaside pilgrim town of Puri shortly to inspect and review the security arrangements in the 12th century shrine, a senior official said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 15:21
Odisha: National Security Guard to examine security arrangements at Jagannath Temple
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Bhubaneswar: The elite National Security Guard (NSG) is all set to examine the security arrangements at Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri for chalking out an action plan against any possible terror threat.

Senior NSG officials are slated to undertake a visit to the seaside pilgrim town of Puri shortly to inspect and review the security arrangements in the 12th century shrine, a senior official said.

Visit by NSG team to the famous temple has been proposed in the wake of moves to prepare an action plan jointly by the Union Home Ministry, Odisha police and the intelligence agencies in order to strengthen the security arrangements in the shrine.

"Sensitive locations inside the site and outside will be identified for taking necessary steps to deal with any possible terror strike. The NSG team is slated to undertake the inspection for two days from August 28," he said.

Sri Jagannath Temple has been described as an important and sensitive pilgrim centre of the country in a communication from central agencies to the state government, sources said.

The NSG team would examine whether the master plan prepared earlier by the state government for Jagannath Temple security is being properly implemented, they said.

Discussion would also be held with officials of the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration on the issue and the need to enhance security by working out a coordinated action plan to ward off any threat.

The NSG functions as a federal contingency deployment force to tackle all facets of terrorism in the country. Its primary role is to combat terrorism in whatever form it may assume in areas where activity of terrorists assumes serious proportions, and the state police and other Central Police Forces cannot cope up with the situation, sources said. 

TAGS

National Security GuardJagannath TemplePuriTerrorsecurity

