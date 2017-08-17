close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Odisha: Neighbours refuse to lend shoulder to 60-year-old leprosy patient, ostracise family

In yet another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was denied a proper cremation ceremony in Odisha's Boudh district, as neighbours refused to lend a shoulder to his body, as he was suffering from leprosy before his death.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 08:41
Odisha: Neighbours refuse to lend shoulder to 60-year-old leprosy patient, ostracise family
Representational Image

Boudh (Odisha): In yet another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was denied a proper cremation ceremony in Odisha's Boudh district, as neighbours refused to lend a shoulder to his body, as he was suffering from leprosy before his death.

As per the reports of ANI, none of the people in the Basudevpalli village of Boudh district helped with the cremation ceremony of Jaynarayan Sahoo, a retired bank official and a leprosy patient for a long time, after he passed away.

It forced his daughter to carry the body along with her brother Sanjib and her husband to the village cremation ground for funeral.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sanjib said,“People of our own caste had shunned us due to our father’s leprosy. As no one helped us we were forced to do the last rites alone. Only the sarpanch of Manmunda helped us with Rs 2000."

Similar cases of ostracisation over the leprosy stigma have been reported before.

In April last year, two girls of western Odisha district of Bargarh were forced to carry the body of their 70-year-old mother for cremation after males in the village refused to help them. As per the reports, the family was ostracised by villagers after the woman’s husband was diagnosed with leprosy.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

OdishaBoudhJaynarayan Sahooleprosy patientostracisation

From Zee News

Kolkata: 23-year-old air hostess falls from third floor, dies
India

Kolkata: 23-year-old air hostess falls from third floor, di...

West Bengal Municipality Poll Results LIVE: Trinamool Congress surges ahead
West Bengal

West Bengal Municipality Poll Results LIVE: Trinamool Congr...

Russian cosmonauts to venture out of the ISS for the year&#039;s seventh spacewalk today!
Space

Russian cosmonauts to venture out of the ISS for the year...

Nokia 8 phone launched – Features, availability and all you need to know
Mobiles

Nokia 8 phone launched – Features, availability and all you...

Amarinder Singh announces 50,000 jobs for youths, Punjab govt to organise &#039;Rozgar Melas&#039;
Punjab

Amarinder Singh announces 50,000 jobs for youths, Punjab go...

Philippine police kill 32 drug dealers
World

Philippine police kill 32 drug dealers

World

2 killed, 5 wounded in ISIS suicide bombing in Gaza

Obama&#039;s tweet in response to Charlottesville breaks record
World

Obama's tweet in response to Charlottesville breaks re...

Data privacy: Government sends notice to 21 mobile phone makers, asks them to share security information
India

Data privacy: Government sends notice to 21 mobile phone ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Hit China where it hurts most

Blue Whale Challenge needs to be tackled at national level

DNA Edit | The deadly killer: The Gorakhpur tragedy ought to be the last of its kind

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out

DNA Edit | Talking to Kashmir: We should embrace Modi’s idea