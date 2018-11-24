हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Konark

Odisha speaker asks government to give special attention to Sun Temple

Odisha Assembly Speaker PK Amat on Saturday asked the state government to give special attention to protection and conservation of the Sun Temple at Konark.

Image Courtesy: Thinkstock

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly Speaker PK Amat on Saturday asked the state government to give special attention to protection and conservation of the Sun Temple at Konark.

Amat gave the ruling after assembly members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the manner in which the conservation of the Black Pagoda (as the temple is called) is being done by the Archaeological Survey of India.

"The state government to take this matter seriously and take adequate measures. The House should be informed on the actions taken for conservation and preservation of Konark temple," the Speaker said in his ruling.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress during zero hour. He alleged that the Centre has grossly failed in proper preservation and conservation of the Sun temple.

Referring to the media reports on replacement of old and damaged stone carvings with plain stone slabs by the ASI, Mishra sought a clarification in this regard from the Centre.

He also blamed the state government for not giving adequate importance to the 13th-century monument. He said that the ASI team also comprise officials from the state government.

"A technical institute has warned that the Konark Temple will crumble even in a mild tremor. Is not it a matter of concern for Odisha?" Mishra asked.

BJP legislature party leader K V Singhdeo said the state government should place the documents related to conservation of Konark Temple.
The people of Odisha have the rights to know the condition of the monument, he said. 

