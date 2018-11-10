हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

Odisha woman chops off genitals of man whom she had an extra-marital affair with

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday following a complaint filed by family members of the man.

Odisha woman chops off genitals of man whom she had an extra-marital affair with
Representational image

Keonjhar: A married woman allegedly chopped off the genital of a man with whom she had an extra-marital affair at a village in Keonjhar district, the police said.

The incident occurred in the house of the woman at Badauagaan village Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) James Toppo said.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday following a complaint filed by family members of the man identified as Rajendra Nayak (25), who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, he said.

Police recovered a sharp weapon used in the crime after the woman, Kamla Patra, admitted to have committed the crime following a quarrel.

Nayak, who belongs to Jharabeda village, worked in a private company in Chennai and was in a relationship with the married woman. He used to visit Kamla's house whenever he would come from Chennai.

Nayak came from Chennai on Tuesday and the next day went to Kamalas house where both had an argument over his remarks about her. Angry over Nayak's remarks, she chopped off his genital with a sharp weapon when he was asleep, police said quoting the woman's statement.

Nayak, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Harichandanpur Hospital and then shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital here. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Cuttack.

Tags:
OdishaKeonjhar districtBadauagaan village

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close