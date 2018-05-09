Odisha woman gives birth to baby in a culvert as elephant destroyed her home

A woman in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has given birth to a baby in a culvert instead of a hospital. The cause behind the happening is the apathy of the administration. After her house was destroyed by an elephant almost six months ago, she was not given any relief or compensation by government authorities.

#Odisha: Woman delivers baby in culvert after her house was destroyed by an elephant 6 months ago in Mayurbhanj's Surubil village. Zila Parishad Member says, 'No aid or rehabilitation has been given.' Addn'l District Magistrate says, 'Will look into it, culprits will be punished' pic.twitter.com/TjrGW2p1rd — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

Hence, she was compelled to live without a house in Surubil village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. According to a member of the Zila Parishad, the woman was no given any help following the destruction of her house by an elephant. “No aid of rehabilitation has been given,” said the member.

The administration has now taken cognisance of the incident after reports surfaced in the media. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mayurbhanj additional district magistrate said, “We will look into it and the culprits will be punished.”

According to reports, the woman did not get any help from Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), which is supposed to cater to the underprivileged section of the society, primarily women and children.