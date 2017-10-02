close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: Home ministry

Jammu and Kashmir emerged as second with 3.69 lakh arms licences

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, October 2, 2017 - 14:53
Of India&#039;s 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: Home ministry

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with active gun licences with a whopping 12.77 lakh people authorised to carry weapons, followed by militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir where 3.69 lakh people possess arms licences.

According to the statistics released by the home ministry, the country has a total of 33,69,444 active gun licences as on December 31, 2016.

The highest number of gun licences were given in Uttar Pradesh where 12,77,914 people are authorised to carry weapons, most of which were taken in the name of personal security.

As per the 2011 census, the population of Uttar Pradesh is 19,98,12,341.

Jammu and Kashmir, hit by three decades of militancy, has 3,69,191 licenced gun holders, including those of prohibited bore and non-prohibited bore arms. The total population of the state as per 2011 census is 1,25,41,302, the ministry said.

Punjab, which witnessed terrorism in 1980s and 1990s, has 3,59,349 active gun licences, most of which were issued during the two decades wherein militancy had engulfed the state.
Punjab has a population of 2,77,43,338 as per the 2011 census.

There are 2,47,130 active gun licences in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Haryana where 1,41,926 people are authorised to carry licenced weapons, it said.

The other states with large number of licenced gun holders include Rajasthan (1,33,968 licences), Karnataka (1,13,631), Maharashtra (84,050), Bihar (82,585), Himachal Pradesh (77,069), Uttarakhand (64,770), Gujarat (60,784) and West Bengal (60,525).

Delhi has 38,754 licenced gun holders, Nagaland 36,606, Arunachal Pradesh 34,394, Manipur 26,836, Tamil Nadu 22,532 and Odisha issued 20,588 licences, the statistics said.

Assam has 19,283 active gun licence holders, Meghalaya 18,688, Jharkhand 17,654, Mizoram 15,895 and Kerala 9,459, they said.

The lowest number of gun licences were issued in small Union territories like Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where 125 gun licences each were issued, the ministry added. 

TAGS

gun licencesHome MinistryUP gun licenceJK gun licences

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh

Wrong info boards at Gwalior station could lead to Mumbai-l...

Drunk constable drives police van in Mumbai, now arrested
Maharashtra

Drunk constable drives police van in Mumbai, now arrested

Mysterious braid-chopping incident grips Kashmir, Police increases bounty to Rs 6 lakhs
Jammu and Kashmir

Mysterious braid-chopping incident grips Kashmir, Police in...

6 things about Mahatma Gandhi that tripped Britishers
India

6 things about Mahatma Gandhi that tripped Britishers

Bihar

Bihar begins campaign against child marriage, dowry

Uttar Pradesh

Three women among four mowed down by Rajdhani Express in Al...

WorldAsia

Iraq allows foreigners to leave Kurdistan via Baghdad

Trai&#039;s net neutrality views by Oct-end; OTT consultation soon
Technology

Trai's net neutrality views by Oct-end; OTT consultati...

India

Mahatma Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A full-blown agrarian crisis?

Safeguarding India's interests abroad

How birthdays turned power shows for Rajasthan politicians

Should I kill myself, or have a cup of coffee? Top 10 quotes that will make you crave a cuppa

Retired Assam soldier asked to prove citizenship