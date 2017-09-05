close
OHE van derails near Dantewada, suspects Naxals behind uprooting railway tracks

An Over Head Equipment (OHE)van was derailed on Monday near Dantewada's Bhansi.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 06:34
OHE van derails near Dantewada, suspects Naxals behind uprooting railway tracks
Representational Image

Dantewada/Jagdalpur: An Over Head Equipment (OHE)van was derailed on Monday near Dantewada's Bhansi.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Police suspected that the Naxals has uprooted the railway track between Kamaloor and Kuper.

The Naxalites also snatched walky-talkies and mobile phones from the railway officers.

According to the railway officers, at least dozens of armed Naxalites were present on the accident area. 

Naxals Chhatisgarh Naxalites Over Head Equipment Dantewada

