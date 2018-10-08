हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Oil marketing companies suspend supply of aviation fuel to Air India: Sources

It is learnt that supply of ATF has been suspended for Air India's domestic flights.

Oil marketing companies suspend supply of aviation fuel to Air India: Sources
Going nowhere?

New Delhi: In what could be a massive setback for Air India, oil marketing companies in the country have reportedly suspended supply of aviation fuel to the national carrier due to payment dues yet to be cleared.

Sources have revealed that fuel supply for Air India for all its domestic flights have been suspended from eight locations in the country - Mohali, Patna, Pune , Trivandrum, Lucknow, Vishakhapatnam, Coimbatore and Jaipur. The decision is learnt to have been enacted from 1600hrs onwards on Monday.

It has also been learnt that the decision to suspend supply comes because Air India has apparently defaulted on recent payments to oil marketing companies. It owes a total of Rs 5000 crore and has been paying a daily sum of Rs 20 crore. It is this daily amount that has reportedly been erratic, compelling the oil companies to suspend supply.

Meanwhile, Air India has approached the government for capitalisation of Rs 2,000 crore.

(Reporting: Swati Khandelwal/Zee Business)

 

Tags:
Air IndiaOil Marketing CompaniesATF

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close