Section 377

Old-age home for gay community planned in Gujarat

Reporting by Jayesh Doshi/Zee Media

Old-age home for gay community planned in Gujarat
Representational image

Supreme Court striking down Section 377 and decriminalising gay sex has come as a massive relief for the LGBTQ community in the country. With many people expected to come out of the proverbial closet, there is a fear that their families may ostracize them and this could put people past their prime at a significant risk.

Recognising that members of the gay community do not fall in any particular age bracket and that many senior citizens too could be marginalised if they reveal their sexual orientation, Manvendra Singh Gohil - probable heir of the Maharaja of Rajpipla in Gujarat - has decided to convert a 15-acre property into an old age home for members of the gay community.

Recognised as India's first prince to have openly admitted to being gay himself, Gohil has planned to construct 50 cottages and rooms to provide a safe and happy home to those in need. Apart from providing people with shelter, senior citizens here would also be provided with employment opportunities if they wish to remain active. In addition, music therapy is being planned for relaxation.

It is reported that Gohil is currently collecting money for the construction and renovation of the property which is located near Hanumanteshwar village in Nandlok Taluka of the state.

